Celebrate the Season at Archer’s Fall Festival

With Halloween just around the corner, there is no better way to get into the holiday spirit than by taking part in Archer High School’s annual Fall Festival.

On Oct. 25 at 5 p.m., the festival will begin in Archer’s atrium, hosted by the school’s clubs. Around the school there will be booths, each sponsored by a designated club partaking in Halloween festivities. From costume contests and candy, to music and cookie decorating, it’s a guaranteed fun time and free for everyone in the family.

In addition to the activities and entertainment, there’s also a chili cook at the festival. Pay a small admission fee and get a taste of Archer with some of the best chili in Gwinnett. You determine the winner for yourself!

Archer’s Fall Festival is the perfect way to be a part of the community, while having a blast and getting to learn more about the various clubs and events that take place at Archer regularly. Come join in on the incredible Halloween fun!