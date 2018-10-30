Collins Hill Hosts 11th Annual Career Night

Collins Hill High School hosted its 11th annual career night on Oct 18. Local companies set up tables to talk to students about different career paths, and some discussed internship opportunities.

Several career paths were represented, including video production, cosmetology, nursing, IT, finance and more. In the future, ogranizers hope to have even more careers represented. Some of Collins Hill’s career-oriented clubs, including TSA, cSTEM, FBLA, and FCCLA also set up tables to encourage students to join.

In addition to the career fair, there were workshops available on resume writing and self-interest. In the resume writing workshop, students received feedback from counselors and teachers about their resumes and guidance in revising them. The self-interest workshop was meant to help students who were unsure of their future career path find something that they were interested in. The students who attended these workshops reported that they were very helpful and enhanced their career night experience.

Overall, the night was a success, and the industry professionals, teachers and students who worked together to organize the event did a spectacular job of making sure that there was something suitable for every student.