GSMST Goes Pink to Support Relay For Life

Relay For Life is an international fundraising event for the American Cancer Society, an organization focused on cancer research, as well as increasing the quality of life for those that live with cancer.

Gwinnett County’s Relay is the largest in the world in terms of funds raised and the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology’s Relay For Life team is an important school contributor.

Mr. Brown and Ms. Waters, who are tasked with creating and executing fundraisers throughout the year, coach the GSMST Relay team. Recently, our school team sponsored a Pink Week. Students and faculty dressed up each day in accordance with the theme and donated to Relay. Monday was Meme Day, Tuesday was Pajama Day, Wednesday was Wear Pink Day, Thursday was Decades Day (dress like a person from a specific decade) and Friday was Superhero Day. This fundraiser, combined with other previous campaigns, has raised over $2,000. This is a big step towards the goal of $10,000 by the end of the school year.

When asked why she joined the Relay team, student Ayanna Palmer replied, “My mom had cancer and was fortunate enough to live through it. Some people aren’t as fortunate, and I would like to help stop that.”

Relay For Life helps students develop skills related to community outreach, organization and team building. Mr. Brown believes students join because, “Relay is a good cause that allows people touched by cancer to give back.”

The relay is a team constantly working and they are planning their next fundraising event set for Thanksgiving, which allows students to donate so that a teacher of their choice dresses as a turkey. This along with other amazing ideas are what make GSMST’s Relay team one of the best.