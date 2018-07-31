Healthy Smiles for Your Entire Family!

Imagine the ease of having just one dental practice for everyone in your family! At Gwinnett Family Dental Care, proving expert care for all ages is at the heart of what we do. Our experienced dentists are as skilled in pediatric dentistry as they are in caring for the broad needs of adult patients. We even have an oral surgeon on staff!

General Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry

Same-day Crowns with CEREC

Oral Surgery

Dental Implants

Cleanings

Oral Cancer Screening

Pediatric Care

Root Canals

Cosmetic Dentistry

Emergency Dental Care

We are in-network providers for most PPO insurance plans, including the dental insurance plan for Gwinnett County Public Schools. Plus, we offer an in-house discount plan for those without dental insurance.

Call 770-921-1115 today or email appointments@gwinnettfamilydentalcare.com to request an appointment! We are open

Monday – Saturday, with evening appointments available.