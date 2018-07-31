Home of Hope: Homeless, to Hopeful, to a Home of Their Own

Our new “Home of Hope” at The Gwinnett Children’s Shelter, was born out of necessity along with the support of many helping hands in our community and beyond.

We are a nonprofit, 501C3 Corporation and a residential care facility which provides services for homeless children from 0-17 years of age along with their young mothers. We also provide care and services for homeless girls aging out of the foster care system at 18 years of age. We provide customized “Life Plans” that are designed around the physical, emotional and educational needs of our kids, while helping Mom create a plan of action to get back on her feet.

Our goal is not simply to be a place of refuge, we are the “NEXT STEP” towards independence. We take our guests from homeless, to hopeful, to a home of their own.

Call 678-546-8770 or visit homeofhopegcs.org