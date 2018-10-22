Howl on the Green: Duluth’s Award-Winning Halloween Event

Howl on the green as creepy crawlers, aerialists, fire dancers and more take over Duluth Town Green on October 28th. Join us for Duluth’s spooktacular event that is sure to keep the crowd buzzing.

The annual event is focused on bringing families together in a safe and friendly environment and attracts thousands to the Duluth Town Green. It’s Duluth’s signature event and wraps up the Food Truck Friday season for the year.

“It gets better and better every year and this year will be no exception. The crowd is going to really enjoy the show” said Event Coordinator Madison Chucci.

The festivities kick off at 6pm with activities for kids with inflatables, games, spooky train ride and trick or treating on Main Street. At 8pm, there will be a Halloween costume contest for kids, adults and pets. The event will then turn into fright at 9pm. It lends itself to a more mature audience with activities consisting of hairy creatures, live entertainment and of course FIRE. Children are welcome to stay to enjoy the show.

Residents are in for a treat at this FREE event! For more information, visit www.duluthga.net/events. To find out what vendors will be on site, please visit www.duluthga.net.map.