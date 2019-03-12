International Champion Retief Goosen Commits to 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic

PGA TOUR winners Darren Clarke, Chris DiMarco, Bob Estes, and Dudley Hart also commit to tournament for the first time

Officials of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic announced today that seven-time PGA Tour winner Retief Goosen will compete in the seventh annual tournament, scheduled for April 15-21 at TPC Sugarloaf. The South African-native is joining the field at the prestigious PGA TOUR Champions event for the first time.

In addition to Retief Goosen, the tournament has accepted commitments from several first-timers of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, including Darren Clarke, Chris DiMarco, Bob Estes, and Dudley Hart.

Seven-time PGA TOUR winner Retief Goosen will be making a premier appearance at the tournament in April. This is Goosen’s first year on the PGA TOUR Champions, and so far, he has earned one top-10 finish, a Charles Schwab Cup ranking of No. 38, and a scoring average of 72.42. After joining the PGA TOUR in 2001, the 50-year-old South African achieved 70 top-10 finishes, 12 third-place finishes and eight second-place finishes. He earned two of his seven titles at the U.S. Open Championship.

Although this is Goosen’s first start at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, it is not his first time competing at TPC Sugarloaf. In 2002, he won the BellSouth Classic title, finishing at 16-under 272 and defeating Phil Mickelson. Goosen will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame this summer.

Darren Clarke, 50, is starting his second year on the PGA TOUR Champions and will be competing at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic for the first time. So far on the PGA TOUR Champions, Clarke has earned two top-10 finishes, a scoring average of 69.17 and is currently ranked No. 15 in the Charles Schwab Cup. Clarke is also currently competing on the European Tour. The Irishman’s PGA TOUR resume consists of three titles and 27 top-10 finishes since joining in 2003.

Three-time PGA TOUR winner Chris DiMarco is also starting his second year on the PGA TOUR Champions and making a first appearance at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. The Florida resident captured 63 top-10 finishes, eight third-place finishes and 12 runner-up finishes during his PGA TOUR career from 1994-2016. This season, 50-year-old DiMarco sits at No. 60 in the Charles Schwab Cup rankings, has made $31,346 in tournament earnings and has a scoring average of 71.08.

Texas resident and four-time PGA TOUR winner Bob Estes is in his third season on the PGA TOUR Champions. Estes has earned nine top-10 finishes overall, upping his schedule from nine events in 2017 to 15 events in 2018. So far this season, the 53-year-old Longhorn Alum has recorded one top-10 finish, a 69.17 scoring average, $195,470 in tournament earnings, and is ranked No. 12 in the Charles Schwab Cup. Since joining the PGA TOUR in 1989, Estes has secured four titles, 91 top-10 finishes, eight third-place finishes, and 10 runner-up finishes.

Dudley Hart, 50, will be competing in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic for the first time during his second year on the PGA TOUR Champions. Hart’s scoring average so far is 73.68, and he is currently ranked No. 64 in the Charles Schwab Cup. The two-time PGA TOUR winner and New Yorker has earned 55 top-10 finishes, 10 third-place finishes and four runner-up finishes since joining the PGA TOUR in 1991.

The 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic is scheduled for April 15-21, 2019 at TPC Sugarloaf. The public may purchase tickets online. Kids 16 and under can attend for free with a ticketed adult, and daily tickets start at just $20. For more information on the tournament, visit: www.mitsubishielectricclassic. com