Library to Host New York Times Bestselling Author Brett Witter

Gwinnett County Public Library will host New York Times Bestselling Author Bret Witter at the Suwanee Branch on September 8 at 11:00 am.

Bret Witter is a professional co-author, primarily of nonfiction books. He has written several New York Times bestsellers. His books have sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide and spent almost two years on the New York Times bestseller list.

Witter is best known for the Dewey The Library Cat and Dewey’s Nine Lives.

This program is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

The GCPL Suwanee Branch is located at 361 Main St. in Suwanee.