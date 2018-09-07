Local Dentists Offer Free Dentistry, Sept. 8

Lawrenceville’s Center for Cosmetic and Implant Densitry will be offering fillings, extractions, and cleanings for free on Saturday, September 8. It is their way of saying “thank you” to the community and to help those in need of dental services.

Every year, the Center for Cosmetic and Sedation Dentistry hosts a day of free dental care. They call it their “labor of love,” which takes place every year on the Saturday after Labor Day. This is the event’s 12th year.

There are no appointments or registration prior to the event.

Treatment numbers will be given out starting at 6 am.

Serices are provided on a first-com, first-served basis. One procedure per person so we can help as many patients as possible. Patients must be at least 14 years of age.

More info available at www.dentalheart.com, and check out the video below from last year’s event.