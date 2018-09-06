Matthew Holtkamp Named as Chair of Gwinnett Tech Board of Trustees

With local students of all ages settling into school across Gwinnett County, it’s a fitting time to announce that Matthew Holtkamp was recently named Chair of the Gwinnett Technical College Board of Trustees.

As the proud product of a technical education program many years ago, Matthew has an affinity for the valuable education that technical colleges provide. Rather than investing in four years of traditional college and a bachelor’s degree, Matthew encourages local families to consider technical education programs like Gwinnett Tech that offer real-world skills and trades that are immediately applicable in local, high-paying jobs.

“I’ve enjoyed serving on the Gwinnett Tech Board of Trustees since 2015, and now that I’m serving as Chairman, I look forward to emphasize our efforts in giving students in all the 140+ degree programs an opportunity for experiential learning in actual workplace environments,” said Matthew Holtkamp.

“The college’s Launch Pointe program is a one stop shop for career development and workplace internships and apprenticeships. We are proactively growing our relationships with both large and small businesses throughout Gwinnett to increase the impact of this program.”

“Thanks to the expansion of the HOPE Career Grant to all areas of technical education, students with good grades in high school are now afforded the opportunity to attend schools like Gwinnett Tech tuition-free. Rather than saddling

themselves with debt from a 4-year school, the next generation of students are embracing technical college.”

Because of this career grant expansion, the Holtkamp HVAC Scholarship will now fund books, tools and other items instead of tuition. When students graduate with little or no debt while possessing many valuable skills, they will be ready to contribute to our community and join the local workforce right away.

The jobs for which Gwinnett Tech trains students are high-paying, career-building opportunities that will lead graduates to success, as shown by an impressive 99% job placement rate for graduates.