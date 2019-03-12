Northeast Goergia Medical Center Earns Commission On Cancer’s Outstanding Achievement Award

NGMC is the only hospital in Georgia to earn the designation for 2018

Northeast Georgia Medical Center’s (NGMC) Cancer Services is the only program in Georgia – and one of only 24 programs in the nation – to receive the 2018 Outstanding Achievement Award by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on

Cancer (CoC).

“We’re extremely honored to receive this elite award that recognizes the excellent care our team provides our patients each day,” says Jayme Carrico, executive director of NGMC’s Cancer Services. “It speaks volumes about the dedication and expertise of our physicians, nurses, technicians and staff.”

The CoC performs accreditation surveys for cancer programs each year. Accredited programs may receive one of three levels of commendation – Bronze, Silver or Gold – based on how many standards of care are met. A program must achieve Gold-Level commendation by meeting all seven standards of care to be considered for the Outstanding Achievement Award – which is the greatest recognition possible from the CoC.

“The Outstanding Achievement Award truly demonstrates NGMC’s deep-rooted commitment to our community and patients,” says Charles Nash III, MD, medical director of NGMC’s Cancer Services and medical oncologist with Longstreet Clinic. “It’s further proof that patients don’t have to travel outside of northeast Georgia for top-quality, nationally recognized cancer care.”

NGMC’s expert physicians and clinical staff care for more than 2,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients each year through access points in Braselton, Gainesville, Toccoa and Winder. For more information about NGMC’s nationally recognized cancer services and physicians, visit www.nghs.com/cancer or call 770-219-8815. For a list of all cancer programs in the U.S. that received the award during 2018, visit https://bit.ly/2C5S61U.