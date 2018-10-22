Rainbow Village Asks Public to Help Homeless Families Feel at “Home for the Holidays”

Nonprofit Dedicated to Breaking the Cycles of Homelessness, Poverty and Domestic Violence in Georgia Seeking Donations of Gift Cards, Household Items, Art & Craft Supplies and Monetary Contributions through Year-End

Homelessness is an epidemic that impacts millions of people every year. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, on any given night – all across the nation, there are an average of nearly 554,000 people living in the streets or in shelters, sleeping in their cars or doubling up with family and friends. Not limited merely to individuals, families comprise roughly 34% of the total U.S. homeless population. On any given night right here in Georgia, there are as many as 27,000 homeless people on our streets and in our shelters and over HALF of those are children. According to the Georgia Alliance to End Homelessness, the average age of a homeless person is now 9-years-old. Duluth-based nonprofit, Rainbow Village is seeking to change those statistics. With a mission to break the cycles of homelessness, poverty and domestic violence, this self-described “community of transformation” boasts a sprawling campus of five apartment buildings and community center designed to serve up to 30 families at a time through its comprehensive program of life skills classes, counseling, youth mentoring, child care and so much more. With the holidays rapidly approaching, Rainbow Village is seeking donations from individuals, organizations, civic groups and companies of gift cards, household items, art & craft supplies and monetary contributions to help make the recently homeless families they serve feel at “home for the holidays.”

“We are asking Georgians to help put the ‘happy’ back into the holidays for the families that Rainbow Village serves,” said Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village. “One of the best ways to do that is with the gift of $25 and $50 Visa, Mastercard and American Express gift cards that we can distribute to Rainbow Village parents. Since these gift cards are not tied to a specific store, they provide our parents with more flexibility and allow them to shop for presents for their children virtually anywhere they like… something many of them haven’t been able to do for some time. That’s a powerful thing. Another great way to give is through the donation of new household items such as dishes, linens, cookware, cleaning supplies and all of the basic essentials that will help make incoming families feel right at home at Rainbow Village. And let’s not forget the little ones. We are always seeking the donation of art & craft supplies for our Early Childhood Development Center. The holidays are a time when our preschoolers are extra busy creating artwork that will look beautiful hanging on the fridge in their home in our village.”

Monetary contributions are also always welcome at Rainbow Village – the proceeds of which go to support special events like holiday dinners and programming that the nonprofit provides its residents. Conner suggests to those wishing to have the greatest impact that they become a monthly recurring donor and give the gift that keeps giving all year-round. Monetary contributions – whether a one-time, annual or recurring monthly donation – can be made online at www.rainbowvillage.org/donate. Lastly, Conner recommends to anyone planning to do a little online shopping, that they do so through AmazonSmile and designate Rainbow Village as their charity of choice. For eligible purchases made through AmazonSmile, the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5% of the purchase price. From baby wipes and diapers to crockpots and bedding, Rainbow Village also has a “wishlist” on Amazon for those who prefer to donate items directly to the nonprofit.

“There’s real truth to the phrase ‘it’s better to give than to receive,’” said Conner. “Each donation to Rainbow Village has the power to change a life. I can’t think of anything that could possibly be much better than that – particularly during the holiday season.”

Donations can be shipped directly to Rainbow Village or dropped off at the office. Rainbow Village is located at 3427 Duluth Highway 120 in Duluth, Ga 30096. Office hours are Monday–Friday 9am to 5pm. To set an appointment to drop off donations outside of office hours, donors are asked to call 770-497-1888 ext 28. In order to ensure everything is received in time for the holidays, the drop off deadline is 12/19 at 5pm. Conner and the entire staff at Rainbow Village would like to extend their gratitude in advance to those who play a role in making their families feel at “home for the holidays.” To learn more about Rainbow Village, please visit www.rainbowvillage.org.

About Rainbow Village: Established in 1991 and based in Duluth, Georgia, Rainbow Village is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization devoted to breaking the cycles of homelessness, poverty and domestic violence. Committed to serving as a “community of transformation”, Rainbow Village applies a holistic, two-generational approach to serving homeless families with children. With the goal of helping families achieve emotional stability and financial independence, Rainbow Village provides housing, early childhood education and after-school care, child and youth programming, financial planning, career counseling, workforce readiness, mental health counseling, community events and more. Rainbow Village accepts applications from homeless families with minor children throughout Georgia. To learn more about Rainbow Village, register as a volunteer or make a donation, visit www.rainbowvillage.org.