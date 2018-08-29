Shane’s Rib Shack Honors Local Law Enforcement with Police Appreciation Week

Shane’s Rib Shack locations, nationwide, take great pride in recognizing the brave, local heroes within their communities. That being said, the All-American rib shack plans to host its second Shane’s Backs the Blue: Police Appreciation Week during the month of September. Local law enforcement are invited to visit and enjoy a complimentary sandwich of their choice, regular side, and a 20oz. drink beginning September 9th – 16th, 2018. Free meal certificates have been distributed by Shack Crew Members to local Police and Sheriff’s Departments. To view a list of participating locations, please visit: www.shanesribshack.com.

“Police Appreciation Week is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ to the wonderful men and women, who selflessly protect our communities 365 days a year. Last year, we had the opportunity to provide over 22,000 free meals to active, local law enforcement!”, states Founder and CEO, Shane Thompson.

Shane’s Rib Shack also plans to provide their guests with postcards, that they may utilize to share words of encouragement and thanks. September 15th is Thank A Police Officer Day, so be sure to stop by your local Shack to thank an officer for their service and commitment!