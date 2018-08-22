Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta Celebrates National Peach Month With Specialty Drink and Dessert

For every specialty peach menu item purchased, the hotel will donate $2 to Home of Hope

August is National Peach Month and August 22 is National Eat A Peach Day, so Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta is celebrating in Georgia peach style with specialty menu items. Locals and guests are invited to enjoy the Georgia Peach Slushie and Peach Creme Brulee at the hotel’s popular restaurant and bar, ArtBar. Plus, for every specialty peach dessert and drink purchased in the month of August, Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta will donate $2 to local nonprofit organization, Home of Hope.

Georgia Peach Slushie

Since National Peach Month is celebrated during the hottest month of the year; the hotel decided to take an icy approach on this drink. Fresh peaches, vodka and Moscato wine are blended and poured into a hurricane glass, topped with a second blend of fresh strawberries, vodka and Moscato wine. Garnished with a peach slice and mint sprig, this sweet cocktail is sure to cool you off ($10.00).

Peach Creme Brulee

This creamy peach custard with a caramelized sugar shell is topped with Chantilly cream, perfectly poached peaches and fresh berries. A divine dessert that everyone can enjoy ($9.00).

“Our bartending and culinary staff are always creating new and exciting dishes for our customers and guests,” said Brett DeLoach, General Manager of Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta. “Home of Hope is an organization that the Sonesta team is always proud to support. We invite everyone to come and try out our dessert and drinks to support Home of Hope’s amazing cause.”

Home of Hope at the Gwinnet Children’s Shelter is a nonprofit organization and a residential care facility that provides services for homeless children from the ages of 0-17 along with their young mothers. The organization’s goal is not simply to be a place of refuge, but to be the next step towards independence – taking guests from homeless, to hopeful, to a home of their own.

For more information about ArtBar and Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta, visit Sonesta.com/Gwinnett.