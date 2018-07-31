Toddler Friday at the Hudgens Center for the Arts – August 31st

We invite you to join us for the next Toddler Friday on August 31st, from 10:30am to 12:00pm. Led by retired Art Educator Deanna Dodd, our toddler artists enjoy story time, music, sensory activities and a hands-on project!

Toddler Friday is for children ages 1-4, and is free for Hudgens Members at the Family Level and above and $7 per child for non-Members. (This price includes one parent or caregiver; we offer a sibling discount of $2 off each additional child.)

Register here.

Call 770-623-6002 or email Angela Nichols (anichols@thehudgens.org) for more information!