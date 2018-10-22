A team of Primerica employees will join hundreds of Gwinnett County residents in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the 2018 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s of Gwinnett. The 2 mile walk will take place on November 3 and will begin and end at the Duluth Town Green. Registration begins at 8:00 am followed by the Opening Ceremony and Walk at 9:00 am.

Primerica is the Presenting Sponsor for the 2018 event. Primerica has the largest registered team to date with over 77 employees and family members registered to participate in the walk. Primerica employees have raised over $15,000 by participating in several on-campus fundraisers. “Employees have really embraced this cause. I am excited to see our growing momentum and support for this organization,” said Primerica Program and Events Coordinator, Roxanne Tigue who also serves as the Event Lead for this year’s festivities. “As a caregiver for my Dad, this event is personal for me.”

Alzheimer’s Association “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Participants will learn more about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony. With more than 110 registered teams, the event expects to raise close to $200,000.