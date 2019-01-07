﻿GA-PCOM Plans Winter Open House

Georgia Campus – Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (GA-PCOM) in Suwanee will hold an open house on Friday, January 25 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The open house will include separate breakout sessions for students interested in learning about the college’s programs in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, biomedical sciences and physician assistant studies.

Program directors and student ambassadors will be available to answer questions at the open house. In addition, a light dinner will be served and the campus will be open for tours.

GA-PCOM is a private, not-for-profit branch campus of the fully accredited Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, a multi-program institution of educational excellence founded in 1899. The campus, located in Suwanee, Georgia, is also home to the Georgia Osteopathic Care Center, an osteopathic manipulative medicine clinic, which is open to the public by appointment.

Open houses are scheduled three times a year in the fall, winter and spring. The January 25 open house will begin at the main campus building located at 625 Old Peachtree Road, Suwanee, Georgia 30024. Check the events section of the college’s website for additional events.

To learn more about GA-PCOM’s doctoral and master’s degree programs, visit ga.pcom.edu. Click here to register for the January open house. For further information, call the Office of Admissions at 678-225-7500.