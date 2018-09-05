Aurora Theatre Welcomes Fall With Slew of September Programming

Young thespians and theatergoers invited to Lawrenceville for fall classes, ghost tours and more fall fun!

With cooler days just around the corner, Aurora Theatre is ringing in the new season with a variety of fun for all ages! Friends and families are invited to Sunday Supper in downtown Lawrenceville for a night filled with live music, delectable food tastes, sweet cocktails and locally brewed craft beers – all in support of Aurora Theatre. Young budding actors eager to take center stage will love the variety of fall classes at Aurora Theatre Academy. In addition to good times and insightful classes, guests can anticipate big-stage productions, including The Two Kids That Blow Sh*t Up on the studio stage and Be Here Now on the mainstage. Lawrenceville visitors can also savor crisper September temperatures and cooler nights, perfect for Lawrenceville’s Ghost Tours, along with all the entertaining events at Aurora Theatre this month!

Aurora Theatre Academy Fall Classes

Gwinnett County’s only professional theater is the perfect place for young thespians to study the performing arts. Different than most drama classes, Aurora students have the opportunity to rehearse and perform in a professional theater with top-notch instructors who boast real-world theatrical experience. Students will build confidence while learning communication and life skills, sure to be valuable part of their bright young futures. Classes are reasonably priced at $200 for a six- to eight-week session. For more information and registration, please visit bit.ly/FallTheaterClasses.

Classes for Elementary School Students Grades 1-5

Budding Broadway

Mondays, September 10 – October 29

4:30 – 6 p.m.

$200

In this star-studded camp, kids will learn the fundamentals of musical theater and how to tell a clear story, all while singing and having fun! These young students will gain the understanding of performances filled with cheerful song, dance and storytelling, along with the boosting self-confidence needed to someday be big stars themselves.

Mini (Grades 1-3) and Master (Grades 4-5) Class

Tuesdays, September 11 – October 30

4:30 – 6 p.m.

$200

Little thespians will focus on acting techniques by rehearsing short plays based on fairy tales or other familiar classics, giving them valuable insight into pro tips for a remarkable performance.

Classes for Middle School Students Grades 6-8

Acting Edge

Mondays, September 10 – October 29

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

$200

With a mixture of games and exercises from different aspects of theater, students will be exposed to an array of stage sensations to explore and gain insightful stage experience. Teens will learn to work together in rehearsals and enhance relationships among classmates to gain beneficial knowledge of the cast-like faction when performing on stage for close-knit audiences.

Adult Acting Class

Mondays, September 17 – October 22

7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Adults who have dreamed of acting or maybe just feel more comfortable in front of an audience will love this class, designed to help first-time actors make the leap! In the Aurora Theatre Academy Adult Acting Class, attendees can learn the craft and techniques of acting used by the professionals. Participants will work on skills like cold readings, monologue delivery and auditioning with confidence – all critical for success in the show business industry.

Aurora Children’s Playhouse

Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Aurora Theatre brings the best children’s performers in the region to Gwinnett County, including puppeteers, magicians, storytellers, jugglers and musicians, as a part of this series intended for youngsters to have their first theatrical experience. At about 45 minutes each, these lively performances are designed perfectly for the young attention span but are fun for the whole family, allowing them to enjoy world-class artistry right in downtown Lawrenceville. Playhouse tickets are $7; punch cards are available for $50 and good for 10 admissions to any Children’s Playhouse show with no expiration date.

Folksongs for the Family

Performed by Mary Flannery’s Ghost

Saturday, September 29

As a part of its concert series across the Metro Atlanta area, Aurora Theatre will get a visit from the spooky sensation known as Mary Flannery’s Ghost this September. Families can enjoy a flute, guitar and cello trio while singing along to timeless classics such as All You Need is Love, Stand By Me, This Land is Your Land and more. For more information, visit bit.ly/FolksongsforFamily.

Queen: Aretha at Aurora

Monday, September 17 at 8 p.m.

Tickets from $20

Audiences are invited to Aurora for a star-studded musical theater experience celebrating the life and legacy of Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul, featuring some of Atlanta’s best vocalists. Conceived by Tina Fears, Brian Jordan, Jr., India S. Tyree and Christian Magby, this one-night-only event is guaranteed to be poignant and memorable. For more information, visit bit.ly/ArethaatAurora.

Sunday Supper

Sunday, September 30 at 6 p.m.

Located at Slow Pour Brewing Company

Tickets $60

Local Republic, Springer Mountain Farms and Slow Pour Brewing Company come together for Sunday Supper: a dinner and live music fundraiser supporting Aurora Theatre. Guests can enjoy a blissful evening with friends, family and neighbors around communal tables serving family-style dinner and great live music. Attendees will savor delicious bites of locally-farmed fare from Local Republic: fried Springer Mountain chicken and all the gourmet fixins, served with craft cocktails and locally brewed craft beers from Slow Pour. Tickets are $60 and include dinner, music and two drink tickets and can be purchased here bit.ly/ATSundaySupper.

Be Here Now

September 20 – October 21

Tuesday – Saturday at 8 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets $20

Bari is in a perpetual funk, miserably returning to the town she abandoned years ago and biding her time at a mind-numbing job shipping Tibetan-themed tchotchkes. This wonderfully weird comedy raises all kinds of questions about Bari’s life. Will she ever leave her parents’ house in upstate New York? Will she go on a blind date with a guy who makes art out of trash? Why does she have headaches with bizarre side-effects? Audiences will love the journey for answers in this clever and soul-searching play filled with laughter! To purchase tickets online, please visit bit.ly/BeHereNowTickets.

The Two Kids That Blow Sh*t Up

September 7 – 30

Thursday – Saturday at 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets $20

Based on modern day experiences of love, dating and navigating the often-challenging world, The Two Kids Who Blow Sh*t Up tells the story of nine year-old kids Max and Diana who meet on the day their parents start having an affair. Through decades of their parents’ disorderly relationship of getting together, breaking up, getting married and then divorced, they’re relentlessly forced together and become fast friends. Seeing each other through all of life’s epic fails, the two try and figure out how to fall in love without making the same mistakes as their parents. To purchase tickets online, please visit bit.ly/TwoKidsTickets.

Lawrenceville Haunted Cemetery Tour

Saturday, September 22

8:30 p.m.

Tickets $20

Lawrenceville is the oldest city in the Atlanta metro area, and as such, the growth and development of the area has awakened sleeping ghosts resulting in increased reports of paranormal activity. Brave adventurers can hear chilling tales from the most frightening places about the occupants of the Historic Lawrenceville Cemetery: the town’s earliest settlers and founders, told by a master storyteller. This haunted cemetery tour will send shivers down the spines of participants and open the eyes of the living to the souls of the dead! For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit bit.ly/HauntedCemTours.

Brews and Boos: Lawrenceville’s Haunted Pub Crawl

September 29, October 9, 16, 23 and 30 at 8:30 p.m.

October 5, 12, 19 and 27 at 9 p.m.

Tickets $40

Those looking for a decidedly more wicked and wild take on the haunted history walks, Brews and Boos offers tall tales with no holds barred and bawdy songs performed in some of the finest establishments in Lawrenceville, accompanied by a frosty cold libation. This all-inclusive experience includes entertainment and drinks at Exhibit Ale, Universal Joint and McCray’s Tavern on the Square for traveling revelry. This tour is for ages 21+ only. To purchase tickets online, please visit bit.ly/BoosandBrews.

Continuing in September…

Lawrenceville Ghost Tours

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:30 p.m.

Adults $12, Children $9

Aurora Theatre actors give thrill seekers a chill-down-their-spine scare to the core with this spooky tour around Lawrenceville, featuring real stories and places. Tour begins and ends at Aurora Theatre and runs May through September, with tours continuing every night in October. To purchase tickets online, please visit www.scarystroll.com or call 678.226.6222.

For more information or to purchase tickets for events, call the Box Office at 678.226.6222 or visit www.auroratheatre.com.