Library to Host Cookbook Author and James Beard Award-Winner

Gwinnett County Public Library is excited to welcome cookbook author and James Beard Award-winner Virginia Willis to the Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center on September 7 at 7:30 pm.

Georgia-born, French-trained chef Virginia Willis is one of the most well-respected authorities on Southern cooking today. In her new book, Secrets of the Southern Table: A Food Lover’s Tour of

the Global South , Willis travels throughout the South and dives into the rich narrative shaping modern Southern food culture.

Her articles have appeared nationally including Food52, CNN, All Recipes, Country Living, Eating Well, Family Fun , and Fine Cooking . The Chicago Tribune has named her one of “Seven Food Writers You Need to Know.” Willis lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

This program is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

The Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center is located at 10 College St. in Norcross.