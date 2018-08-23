The Suwanee Wine Festival Returns for the Sixth Year!

Unlimited samples of over 150 wines from around the world!

The organizers of the award-winning Suwanee Beer Fest are pleased to announce that Suwanee Wine Fest will be returning to Suwanee Town Center this November! Tickets for the festival will go on sale August 24th at noon and are expected to sell quickly- so get yours early!

The Suwanee Wine Festival is once again giving wine lovers the opportunity to spend the day sampling wines from all over the world. The event is set to take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on November 3rd, 2018, with VIP admission beginning at noon.

Our friends at the Beverage Superstore Suwanee have hand-selected over 150 premium wine selections in order to create a tasting experience that everyone will enjoy! Not a wine lover? There will even be an opportunity for beer lovers in the crowd to enjoy craft beer samples in the Georgia Beer Garden, sponsored by Taco Mac, while catching college football on TV.

Along with the abundance of wine samples, attendees can enjoy live music from local artist Joe Hall, browse wine related products for sale from vendors and artists, enjoy samples of prime cuts of beef along with colossal shrimp, grilled on-site by The Fresh Market Suwanee, and purchase delicious food from some of the area’s most popular food trucks.

NEW this is year is the addition of the Georgia Wine Trail. Organizers have worked hard with Georgia Wineries to create a special tasting experience. Georgia Wine Trail ticket holders will have access to one (1) exclusive wine at each Georgia Winery tent and will receive a special gift after visiting the six Georgia wineries. This is in addition to everything included with either the basic General Admission or VIP ticket. The Georgia Wine Trail ticket can be purchased for an additional $10 with a General Admission or VIP ticket purchase.

Suwanee Wine Fest organizers are also dedicated to giving back to the community. This year a portion of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to Annandale Village in Suwanee. Annandale Village provides care and life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities and traumatic brain injuries, by enabling them to maintain their independence in the least restrictive environment possible.

Tickets & More Information:

General Admission tickets start at $49 per person for unlimited samples of beer and wine in the park from 1:00-4:30 pm. A General Admission ticket enables guests to enjoy unlimited wines from around the world, craft beer samples, complimentary food samples, live entertainment, delicious food for purchase, and a variety of activities +shopping experiences provided by vendors. Prices go up beginning Oct. 21st.

VIP tickets start at $99 per person and grant guests early admission to the park. With this ticket attendees can enjoy everything General Admission has to offer, plus access to the private dining and tasting tent, exclusive wines, a catered meal from Marlow’s Tavern, and a VIP goody bag that includes the official 2018 Suwanee Wine Fest t-shirt.

For those who truly want a VIP experience, there is no better place to be then the VIP tent. With exclusive, higher-end wines that are paired with delicious food, the VIP tent is not something to be missed for the true wine lovers at heart. VIP tickets are extremely limited and our expected to sell out quickly!

Suwanee Wine Fest tickets are available for purchase starting August 24th at Noon at http://suwaneewinefest.com/

Tickets to this event may sell out, and advanced purchase is required.

To learn more about volunteering, visit http://suwaneewinefest.com/, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for frequent news and updates.